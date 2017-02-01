Woman Attacked In The Street As She Returned Home From A Night Out

Police are now hunting the fiend after he struck in the early hours of Sunday morning

A WOMAN was raped in the street as she headed home from a night out.

The fiend struck as the victim walked in Paisley, Renfrewshire, between 1am and 4am on Sunday.

The woman was attacked in Paisley on Sunday

Police are now appealing for information and are carrying out door to door inquiries and viewing CCTV footage while they investigate.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing after a 43-year-old woman was victim of a serious sexual assault sometime between 1am and 4am on Sunday in Kilnside Road, Paisley.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are currently carrying out door to door enquiries and viewing CCTV in an attempt to gain further information.

“There will be additional patrols in the area and anyone who has information or has any concerns should speak to the local officers or telephone CID at Paisley via 101.

“Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

