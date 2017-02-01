Woman, 24, Stabs Stranger She Met On Craigslist Date And Tells Him She Wants To EAT HIS HEART

Date reportedly could not escape because his attacker was heavy and sitting on him

A WOMAN lured a man she hooked up with on a dating website to a hotel before pouncing on him and plunging a knife into his chest, police said.

While carrying out the horrific attack, the 24-year-old suspect is alleged to have said she was a serial killer and that she wanted to eat his heart.

Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Washington state where the terrifying incident allegedly took place

The 29-year-old man could not escape because because the woman was too heavy, police in Washington State say.

The man said he and the suspect met on Craigslist although he had thought it was just a date rather than sex, reports Fox 6 station.

The pair are then said to have ended up at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood for a night of passion.

But it is alleged that things took a turn for the worst when the woman began asking him if he was a serial killer.

When he told he was not, she is said to say “well I am a serial killer” before pulling out a pocket knife.

According to reports, she then told him she wanted to munch on his heart and stabbed him in the chest.

Ending up at the Rodeo Inn had not been the initial plan after the Craigslist hook-up

Her alleged victim was stabbed in the chest, puncturing his lung, according to KCPQ-TV.

Despite the woman’s weight, he is said to have eventually broke free and called the police from the motel office.

Cops say they found the suspect in the car park and the man identified her before leaving for the hospital.

Harborview Medical Center in Lynwood, Washington, where medics treated his chest and lung stab wounds

According to police, the suspect said “I’m a loon” when they asked what happened and claimed she wanted to become a serial killer and planned to stab the victim to death.

They said she admitted planning to eat her victim’s heart after she killed him and that she had already written a note to leave on his body explaining that she planned to kill again.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested and charged with murder and will appear in court at a later date.