Mum Put Business Into Liquidation After Stealing ?100k

A mother-of-three forced a family business into liquidation by stealing nearly £100,000 in just 15 months - including money gifted to the company directors for their wedding.

Part-time office administrator Natalie Akinola started stealing from ESS Birmingham Ltd just two days after being authorised to access the accounts - and even continued to take money while she was on holiday in Ibiza.

Russ Blackburn, 44, set the company up 12 years ago and said the firm had been left with £70,000 of debts, including an unpaid tax bill of £37,000.

The business was forced into liquidation two weeks ago, with the loss of six jobs.

Natalie Akinola admitted stealing £97,198 when she appeared at city magistrates

The 32-year-old from Kings Norton, Birmingham, was caught last August after bosses received a County Court Judgement (CCJ) for a bill she should have paid.

Incredibly, Akinola, who dealt with the firm's accounts, invoices and payments, offered to lend them £1,000 to pay the CCJ from the money she had already stolen.

Mr Blackburn said he and his wife Lyn had since discovered Akinola diverted cash into her own bank account 93 times.

He said he is still liable for some of the company debts, that were personally guaranteed, and although his wife quit her job last September in a bid to save the business, it was forced to close.

Akinola, who was known to the couple as their children attended the same school, even attended Lyn's hen party while stealing from her business.

Lyn, 45, said: 'She wasn't just an employee, I thought she was my friend.

'She started in May 2015 and we have since discovered that within two days of receiving authorisation to make payments on behalf of the business she had stolen £500.

'Most of the payments were between £500 and £1,000, but some were as high as £2,000. The biggest payment was £6,500 that she paid to herself when she was off work for two weeks, because her childminder was on holiday.

'She went on holiday to Ibiza and even logged in to steal £1,000 whilst she was away. I just can't trust anybody now because of what she did. It has been devastating.'

Mr Blackburn said he still has no idea if or how the money has been spent, but suspects some of it was spent on designer clothes and the holiday to Spain.

He added: 'To be honest I'd rather see the money recovered than a prison sentence.

'We got married in April. We put £1,000 we had been given as gifts into the business to help pay wages. She knew about that money and as soon as it hit the account she took it.

'When we found out about the CCJ she loaned me £1,000, but we later found out she was responsible for the CCJ because she had not paid the bills. And on top of that the money she was lending us was taken from the business in the first place.

'We employed somebody to check over the accounts and all the payments were discovered a month later.

'We called her into the office and she initially denied all knowledge and tried to blame the bank. When she did admit it, I was gobsmacked.

'I personally feel that she sees this as an occupational hazard and that she started out with the intention of stealing from us.

'I just hope now that all the lies and pretence will stop.'

The couple, who were supported in court by family and friends, said the impact of the theft had reached far beyond their own family.

Mr Blackburn added: 'Suppliers have been owed money and staff have lost jobs.

'But none of us wanted to sit in a court and watch her family suffer. She has three lovely kids and they are going to suffer now too.

'We considered her a friend as well as an employee - it has been a real betrayal.'

Magistrates sent the case to Birmingham Crown Court in order for Akinola to face sentencing later this month.

Akinola also now faces proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.