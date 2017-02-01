Home | Crime | Twelve Of Queen?s Swans Have Been SHOT In He Head By Sick Snipers Targeting Them At Windsor Castle

TWELVE of the Queen’s swans have been shot in the head by sick snipers targeting them at Windsor Castle.

Police are hunting those responsible after two of the majestic birds, which belong to the Crown, had to be put to sleep and 10 suffered “life changing injuries”.

JAMIE PYATT

JAMIE PYATT

All of the birds were shot at with steel ball bearings – some the size of marbles

All of the swans were shot in the head and neck with a high powered air rifle and a catapult that fires steel ball bearings as a big as marbles.

Disgusted residents in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has led to locals joining police on the banks of the River Thames to try and catch whoever is behind the shootings.

Official police signs have been put up on the riverbanks to state a police operation is in progress.

Furious Wendy Hermon of Swan Support in Datchet, Berks, and her team have been called in to deal with two sickening attacks in the last 10 days.

In the first attack last Tuesday, four swans were shot, including a cygnet, which had to be put to sleep as a ball bearing the size of a marble had shattered its skull.

The three surviving swans all lost an eye and are recovering on drips after being rushed to the town’s Alma Veterinary Surgery, where they were X-rayed and underwent life-saving operations.

On Saturday Swan Support were again called out after locals reported swans were in severe distress again in the same street and police confirmed eight more had been shot on the Thames.

Alma Veterinary Hospital worked all day on the eight swans but one could not be saved as its injuries were so appalling.

JAMIE PYATT

Two of the birds had to be put to sleep by vets while 10 suffered ‘life changing injuries’

Charity boss Wendy said: “I cannot understand what pleasure anyone could possibly get from shooting innocent swans. They are peaceful and beautiful birds and they trust people who feed them.

“All 12 of these swans are marked with bands on one leg so are Crown swans and belong to the Queen.

“I am sure her Majesty will be horrified to hear that someone is taking pleasure out of shooting them”.

The Queen is the first monarch in centuries to have attended the annual Swan Upping ceremony which takes place over five days on the River Thames when all mute swans are marked for ownership.

Those caught and marked by the Queen’s swan uppers get a ring on one leg and belong to the Crown and those marked by uppers from the ancient City livery companies the Vintners’ and Dyers’ are ringed on both legs and belong to them.

The Queen attended the ceremony in 2009 in her role as “Seigneur of the Swans” and is a passionate fan of the hundreds of swans that swim and nest on the River Thames beneath the Castle walls.

A royal source said: “The Queen I am sure will be fully aware of this situation and as an animal lover will be very upset by it.

“It is our understanding the police are taking the matter very seriously indeed”.

Charity boss Wendy continued: “Thames Valley Police have really raised their game and are determined to catch those responsible. I do not have the words to describe what I think of those shooting these swans.

“The 10 who have survived are being treated here at Swan Support but they all have life changing injuries having lost eyes, had their beaks shattered, and suffered damage from pellets in the brain area.

“The local people have really rallied around and have become our eyes and ears and we hope the full weight of the law will be brought down on these people in a way that matches the public’s disgust”.

JAMIE PYATT

Public revulsion in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has led to locals joining police on the banks of the River Thames to try and catch the person or gang behind the shootings

A month ago a swan was found battered to death in Barry Avenue and a month before three more swans were shot in the same place leading police and the charity to suspect it is the same person or gang.

Local Alysia Hunt said on the local Facebook page where over 150 had voiced their horror: “There seems to be no end to the depravity of humans these days.

“It is beyone belief that such cruelty exists just for fun”.

Local Graham Wellman added: “No words to describe what these awful people deserve to happen to them”.

Charity boss Wendy urged members of the public to donate via their website www.swansupport.org.uk to help them pay the thousands of pounds in vet bills they have run up treating the twelve shot swans.

Police wildlife liaison office PC Ian Whitlock has warned that such attacks are criminal offence.

