Police Hunting A Man Who Grabbed A 12-Year-Old Boy Around The Waist In Leeds

The suspect urged the lad to follow him but thankfully he managed to get away

POLICE are hunting a man who grabbed a 12-year-old boy around the waist and told him: “Come with me”.

The boy was walking in Meanwood, Leeds, yesterday afternoon when he was approached by the suspect.

Police are hunting the suspect after he grabbed a 12-year-old boy Police are hunting the suspect after he grabbed a 12-year-old boy

He was grabbed around the waist and told “come with me” by the fiend during the terrifying incident.

Thankfully the boy managed to push the suspect away and ran off.

He told his dad what had happened, who then contacted police.

The man was described as being 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, aged 20 to 30, slim build, wearing a dark-coloured knitted jumper with a V-neck, which was possibly black or dark blue, and dark brown trousers.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson said: “We don’t know what this man’s intention was at this stage but this has clearly been a distressing experience for the boy involved and we urgently need to identify the suspect.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw someone fitting the description or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we have linked with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who will be carrying out additional patrols of the area at key times to reassure people. We are also linking with nearby schools to offer suitable support and advice.