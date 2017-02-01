Motorist Is GUILTY Of Jeremy Vine Road Rage

Guilty: Shanique Syrena Pearson screamed abuse, threatened to knock Jeremy Vine out and made a gun sign at him in the row

A female motorist has been convicted of road rage after being filmed screaming 'I'm going to knock you out' at the BBC's Jeremy Vine before making a gun sign at the Radio 2 star in a video viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, shouted abuse and threatened Mr Vine in the row on August 26 last year, in Kensington, west London.

She was found guilty at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court today of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Pearson was caught on Mr Vine's helmet camera getting out of her car and screaming at the TV presenter.

A court her she formed a weapon with her fingers and cocked it at Mr Vine´s head as he pulled alongside her at a set of traffic lights, which he interpreted as a 'serious threat'.

Pearson denied making the threat, claiming instead to have put her middle finger up at the presenter, who she thought was 'a bit crazy' for following her after their initial row.

The gesture followed a charged altercation between the pair, captured by Mr Vine, 51, on the helmet camera he wears for the commute from his home in Chiswick, west London, to BBC offices near Oxford Circus.

District Judge Timothy King said he found Mr Vine, who did not attend the hearing, to be a 'credible, truthful and reliable' witness who had not exaggerated his account of what happened.

'His manner of cycling was perfectly appropriate for the conditions,' he added.

He said it was reasonable that the TV star feared for his safety after Pearson threatened him and formed a weapon with her fingers cocked at his head.

Pearson, who has a number of previous convictions including assaults and theft, rolled her eyes and shook her head as the decision was announced.

She may face prison as the fresh offences were committed while she was subject to a suspended sentence.

Judge King said: 'The court will decide whether the suspended sentence imposed should be activated in whole or in part.'

The single mother left court with a jacket over her head and said outside: 'I'm not happy.'

The clip of the row was posted on YouTube by Mr Vine and has since been viewed millions of times, he said.

The presenter was cycling in the middle of the narrow road which had parked cars on either side, but stopped after being hooted at by the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa behind.

In the clip played to the court, a high-pitched voice belonging to the female driver screams 'Why would you do that?' while she gesticulates out of the car window.

A male voice, that of Mr Vine, can then be heard explaining that he needs a car´s width between him and the parked cars to cycle safely on the narrow street.

Continuing, she says: 'What the f***, why the f*** did you stop in front of my f****** car.

'Do you not respect your f****** life? Move your bike, move your bike,' before allegedly kicking and pushing Mr Vine and the cycle between them.

When she overtakes Mr Vine he is heard to say 'oh my god, so scary', as she appears to pass close to a parked car.

A little while later, Pearson gets out of the Corsa a second time after noticing Mr Vine attempting to take a photo, and tells the presenter: 'Take a picture of me again and I will knock you out.'

As she advances towards Mr Vine he says: 'Don’t assault me, you’ve already assaulted me.'

Mr Vine told the court of the next few moments: 'She's gone back in the car, she’s sitting at this junction. I am behind her with my cycle, the lights are red.

'I draw parallel to the car because I want to see inside.

'As I draw level and I look in she produces her fingers like this, and aims them at me, and cocks her thumb and goes like that, in a firing sign.'

Pearson's defence lawyer, James O'Keeffe, said she has been vilified on social media after Vine posted the video online.

'He wanted that person to be punished, not just in court but on the internet and in the media, and she has been,' he added.

'She has been racially abused and suffered substantially because of that judgment by Mr Vine, someone prominent in the media, and he has had his 50 million hits.'

He previously said Vine had 'racially stereotyped her as a black person'.

Pearson, of Vauxhall, south-west London, previously admitted driving an unlicensed vehicle on the day of the incident.

She was released on bail and will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a date yet to be set.