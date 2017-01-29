Kent Girl Gets 220k Signatures For Pro-Trump Petition

Businessman Alan Brown (pictured) started the pro-Trump petition along with his daughter Gemma, aged 13

A father has revealed that it was his Muslim 13-year-old daughter who launched a petition calling for Donald Trump to be invited to the UK for a State Visit.

The petition – which has more than 250,000 signatures – was set up in response to another one hoping to prevent the new President of the United States from visiting Britain.

Businessman Alan Brown says he has supported Donald Trump's campaign to become President from the beginning – as has his teenage daughter Gemma.

But the idea to launch a petition actually came from the youngster.

Mr Brown, 68, from Dover, President Donald Trump, said: 'My daughter noticed the petition calling for a ban of Trump visiting.

'I've supported him since he started his campaign – and so has my daughter. We followed the election in America very closely.

'I think their politics are more interesting that ours. We were discussing the petition and Gemma said why don't I do something about it.

'I said I didn't know how and she said she would help me. I'm very proud of her - she really came up with the idea of turning my hot air into something tangible.

'I've said it before, but one girl can really make a difference. She is really pleased with the response so far.'

Mr Brown added: 'Since it was launched people have asked me if he did come over would I like to meet him and I would – but whether he wants to meet me is another thing.

Mr Brown, left, said his daughter, right, 'wanted to do something' about the petition calling for the President to not be invited on a state visit - and so set up a rival version

The petition to invite President Trump, pictured, – which has more than 250,000 signatures – was also set up to show the UK 'is a country that supports free speech'

'But I think he should come over for a state visit. Our Queen has met many other Prime Ministers and leaders; she could probably give him some sound advice.'

The 'rival' campaign has so far reached 1,700,000 signatures. It states: 'Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen'.

Alan and Gemma's petition reads: 'Donald Trump should be invited to make an official state visit because he is the leader of a free world and U.K. is a country that supports free speech and does not believe that people that oppose our point of view should be gagged.'

Both will be discussed in parliament on February 20 having reached more than 100,000 signatures.

Mr Brown, who runs a business selling gas leak detection equipment and is currently on a business trip in Dubai, adds: 'Gemma and I both knew how we felt and thought it was unfair that he was being excluded just because he says thing that people don't like.

'He is the leader of a free world and we should respect him for that.

'Brexit appears to be going ahead and we need customers, and we need to keep up a good relationship with America.

'The thing that people don't like about Trump is that he is doing what he said he would do. And he hasn't actually banned anybody [from entering the USA]. It's just a 90 day delay while paper work is being checked.

'By not letting him come over and talk we would be detaining his free speech, and that is very un-British. I wouldn't ban other leaders – well maybe North Korea.

'We're known as world ambassadors – we don't chose who we want to see or not.'

The petition was set up in response to another one hoping to prevent the new President of the United States from visiting Britain

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in London

Gemma said she is really shocked by the support the petition has received so far.

She said: 'I can't believe it. We didn't really expect this much support. We got notifications about the first five, six, seven signatures.

'But then I went to sleep. When I woke up dad said it was up to 55,000. I checked myself and I was speechless.'

Gemma adds: 'I didn't agree with the first petition – I don't see how the Queen would be embarrassed. She has met other world leaders before.'

Explaining how she developed their petition, Gemma said: 'We were looking over the first one and my dad was interested in it. I said let's make our own.

'But he didn't know how so I said I could do it. I'm excited to see the outcome and what parliament will say about it. I'll definitely watch the debate.'

Speaking alongside President Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that he and the First Lady had accepted an invitation from the Queen to make a state visit

Asked what it is about Trump that she likes, Gemma said: 'I agree with his stance on immigration.

'My dad told told me about Germany and the trouble immigration caused there. I think US is a great place and so don't want the same happening there.

'Also he has stuck to his word so far, and that makes me happy.'

Mr Brown, who is married to Lamiaa - who is Egyptian and does not support Trump - adds: 'If you look at what's happened in Germany and France, you can't just let people in countries without checking them.

'I think Trump is different. He's not a politician. I'm a businessman and have been for many years and I think countries these days need to be run like a business and not an old boy's club.'

It would be highly embarrassing for the US President, pictured with Mrs May on Friday, if MPs were given a debate on whether to cancel his state visit to the UK

Asked what he thinks of Trump's comments about women, father-of-five Alan said: 'I've been on sites before and pretty girls have walked past and the comments said to them make Trump's seem timid. It's bravado.

'From my point of view you have to peg the good things he is doing against that bravado.

'He has apologised. It was stupid him saying it, and he doesn't even support himself saying it.'

Mr Brown said: 'I'm very pleased that the alternative point of view is supportive. We could even over take the other one.'