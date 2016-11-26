Caroline Flack Shows Ex What He Is Missing In Slinky Outfit

She recently revealed she is on the market again after splitting from her beau Blue Logan.

But Caroline Flack proved she has no reason to stay on the shelf as she made a stunning turn on the red carpet on Wednesday night.

The TV star, 37, looked sensational as she arrived at the InStyle BAFTAs EE Rising Star party at the soon-to-be-opened The Ivy Soho Brasserie in London.

Single and ready to mingle: Caroline Flack proved she has no reason to stay on the shelf as she made a stunning turn on the red carpet on Wednesday night

Posing like a pro, Caroline showed off her generous assets in a plunging black catsuit, which fitted in all the right places.

It may have covered up her favourite asset, her long legs, but the Love Island hot certainly looked like she felt a million dollars in the slinky number.

The TV personality looked in high spirits as she mingled at the star-studded event, which saw guests treated to sumptuous Ivy Soho Brasserie canapes, champagne and Bulldog gin.

Caroline is back on the London social scene in a big way since breaking up with British artist Blue this month after three months of dating.

'Caroline and Blue have decided to split,' a source told The Sun. 'It was a mutual decision and there are no hard feelings. Both parties are happy and remain close friends.'

No Flack given: The TV star, 37, looked sensational as she arrived at the InStyle BAFTAs EE Rising Star party in London

Suits you! It may have covered up her favourite asset, her long legs, but the Love Island hot certainly looked like she felt a million dollars in the slinky number

Vogue! Posing like a pro, Caroline showed off her generous assets in a plunging black catsuit, which fitted in all the right places

Leather lady: Caroline looked stylish in a tough jacket with leopard print heels

The Love Island host - who recently returned to the shores of Britain after enjoying a girls' break in Thailand - has failed to mention or share any snapshots of her beau on her busy social media accounts over the past several weeks.

Her Instagram account has been filled with a plethora of snapshots from her sun-soaked adventures around Thailand with a small group of female pals that included chef Gizzi Erskine.

The photo-sharing app was also the place where she publicly debuted her relationship with Blue, uploading a flurry of loved-up shots back in October.

Moving on: Caroline and her beau Blue Logan quietly split earlier this month - just three months after their public debut as a couple

Out with the old: On Monday, Caroline shared a shot of her newly trimmed hair after shedding the 'dreadlocks' she'd acquired during her recent trip to Thailand

Man candy: Caroline and illustrator Blue are said to have met through mutual friends

A representative for Caoline Flack declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

As news of the new romance broke last year, a source told The Sun: 'Caroline is so happy with Blue. They've been enjoying each other's company and she's very proud of his work as an illustrator, not to mention how handsome she finds him.

'Blue has completely won over her friends. They all approve.'

And the former X Factor presenter - who met Blue through mutual friends - wasn't about flaunting their relationship on social media.

The ex factor: Caroline famously dated Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 32

Appearing to make her romance official for the first time, she shared a snap with her arm around him as he nestled into her, writing: 'You'll do @blue.logan'.

In another, she shared a picture of Blue at London's Delilah restaurant holding up one of his illustrations, tagging her beau with the caption: 'Proud of this one ... yes'.

The bubbly beauty recently confessed on Glamour magazine's Hey It's OK podcast that it's been so long since she has been in love that she's forgotten what it feels like.

Life's a beach: During her time in Thailand, the TV personality has uploaded a slew of shots

'I haven't been in love for so long that I’ve forgotten what it feels like to want to tell everyone, "Look how happy I am,"' she explained.

While discussing extravagant proposals, Caroline admitted she preferred keeping her relationships private from the public eye.

The Enfield native said: 'It's a bigger thing to not tell anyone, I'm personally not a social media love-displayer.'

Friendly fun: The presenter spent plenty of time relaxing on a stunning beach at the five-star Pangkor Laut Resort with celebrity chef friend Gizzi Erskine

Caroline has a colourful dating history, having been linked to the likes of Prince Harry, and coming under fire in 2011 for dating Harry Styles when he was 17 and she was 32.

The erstwhile Strictly Come Dancing champ was last left heartbroken at the end of 2014 when her boyfriend Jack Street, who she had dated for 18 months, allegedly got too close to Glee actress Dianna Agron.

A source said at the time: 'It was hard for her to find out about Dianna - especially as Jack was the man she thought she was going to marry.'

Not-so mellow: Caroline showcased her impressive flexibility by performing yoga moves

Nice to sea you! In another shot she ran out of the ocean in a black ensemble

The pair got back together in the summer of 2015 before breaking up for good shortly after.

Despite now being reportedly single again, Caroline won’t be turning to dating apps like Tinder to help her find her next beau, as she previously admitted she’s more of a 'traditionalist' when it comes to romance.

She previously explained: 'Loads of my friends are on Tinder and I'll have a play with theirs, but I'm more of a traditionalist.

'I like the art of conversation, plus it's a chemistry thing. But never say never. I just want to be happy either way, but I'm quite content at the moment... just me and my cat, Waffle.'