Home | Gossip | Good Morning Viewers Split Over Piers Morgan's Absence From The Show: 'It's Not The Same'

Piers Morgan hasn't made it in to work today, and Good Morning Britain viewers have been left bemused by his absence.

While the ITV show is normally jam-packed with arguments and controversy thanks to the controversial star, it's an all the more quieter affair this time around.

Former GMTV host Ben Shephard has taken his place for the morning, and fans of Piers have claimed that it's just not the same without him stirring up trouble.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Nothing against @benshephard but #GMB isn't quite the same without @piersmorgan"

Ben took the place of Piers on GMB (Photo: ITV)

Another viewer suggested that Sussanah Reid looks "so much" happier next to Ben that she does sat next to Piers.

"@susannareid100 looks so much happier sat next to @benshephard as opposed to spending her morning with @piersmorgan #GMB #justsaying"

It's not the first time Piers has been absent from the show this week either.

Earlier this week a political debate got SO out of hand that Piers walked out.

Piers got annoyed this week

He walked off set

Susanna Reid was shocked by Piers’ absence from the set and said: “I’ve never heard you be so quiet, frankly.”

The walk out happened while Iain Duncan Smith debated Brexit with Labour MP Peter Kyle.

The two men argued passionately amongst themselves, and as Piers had no chance to get a word in edgewise, he decided he’d had enough.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Gossip