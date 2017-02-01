Who Is Vera Lynn? Wartime Singer Marking 100th birthday With New Album Release ? All You Need To Know

Dame Vera would tour across the world to entertain the troops during wartime, often at great personal risk, as part of the Entertainments National Service Association

DAME Vera Lynn turns 100 next month and plans on releasing a new album to celebrate becoming a centenarian.

But who is Vera Lynn and when will the album come out?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Vera Lynn?

Dame Vera Lynn, 99, was born in East Ham in 1917.

She is a singer, songwriter and actress who became hugely popular during World War Two and was widely referred to as “the Forces’ Sweetheart”.

Dame Vera would tour across the world to entertain the troops during wartime, often at great personal risk, as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

Some of her best known songs include We’ll Meet Again, I’ll Be Seeing You, The White Cliffs of Dover, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and There’ll Always Be An England.

Films she has appeared in include: We’ll Meet Again (1943), Rhythm Serenade (1943), One Exciting Night (1944) and Meet Again (2014).

Once the war ended, Dame Vera decided to raise her daughter, Virginia – but she still remained popular.

Vera has also devoted much of her time to charity work, helping ex-servicemen, disabled children, and breast cancer charities.

The wartime singer founded a cerebral palsy charity named the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity in 2002, which provides support and education for affected families.

She was awarded with the British War Medal 1939-45 and the Burma Star.

She was also given an OBE in the 1969 New Year Honours and was later advanced to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 1975 Queen’s Birthday Honours for charitable services.

In 2000, she was named the Briton who best exemplified the spirit of the 20th century and last year she was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours list.

When is her 100 th birthday?

Dame Vera will turn 100 in March and is marking the occasion by releasing a new album.

In doing so, she will be breaking her own recording for being the oldest person to release a new album – having last released an album in 2014, aged 97.

She also currently holds the record for being the oldest living artist to get a top 20 UK album.

The much-loved singer will also celebrate her birthday with a charity concert on March 18, showcasing some of the best of British talent at the London Palladium.

She has previously described the prospect of reaching 100 as “an incredible adventure of song, dance, and friendship”.

How many albums has she released?

Vera has released 22 original albums, the first one came out in 1949 and was called Sincerely Yours and the last one was called Vera Lynn Remembers, released 1984.

When is her new album out?

Vera’s new album will be released three days before her 100th birthday

The album will be released March 17 – three days before her birthday.

Dame Vera said: “It’s truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time – I was after all just doing my job as a singer – and it’s so wonderful for me to hear my songs again so beautifully presented in a completely new way.”

