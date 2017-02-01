Holly Willoughby Thrills This Morning Viewers As She Flashes Her Bra In A Sexy See-Through Shirt

The TV presenter looked chic as ever in the classy ensemble

HOLLY Willoughby gave viewers a slight glimpse of her bra as she wore a sheer off-white blouse on This Morning.

The fashionista put on a classy sartorial display on Wednesday’s show with her choice of see-through blouse and form-fitting skirt.

Holly, 35, showed off her full outfit before she hit the small screen as she posted her daily outfit snap on Instagram.

The bubbly presenter revealed she had teamed the & Other Stories silk shirt with a floral patterned pencil skirt from River Island.

She completed the look with gold heels from Sarah Jessica Parker’s collection and kept her make-up simple whilst sweeping her locks up into a stylish bun.

Fans were quick to praise the beauty for her look as one wrote: “That skirt is gorgeous!”

ITV

Another added: “Looking lovely as per Holly.”

Just the day before Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were left in hysterics and turning the air blue as they tried to record a promo for This Morning.

The main culprit for the uncontrollable laughter was Gwyneth Paltrow and her tidy pantry – which both of them found impossible to say without completely crumbling.

ITV

ITV

Phillip and Holly couldn't control their laughter as they tried to record a This Morning promo featuring Gwyneth Paltrow's tidy pantry

The hilarious video shot on Tuesday stared with Phil explaining how torturous recording it had been, he said: “Well best bits – that’s it!

“Just cut that together, just cut together the impossible nature of attempting to record a promo for tomorrow’s show with the word’s ‘Gwyneth Paltrow’s pantry’ in it. It

“Doesn’t matter how much you change it, there is nothing you can do!”

ITV

The duo found it impossible to get their words out without erupting into laughter and swearing

Holly then referred to the flurry of F-words that were to come, adding: “You’ll have to bleep a lot of it out too.”

The three minute video then shows exactly how tough it is to talk about Gwyneth Paltrow’s tidy pantry.

With Phil initially being given the responsibility of talking about it, the responsibility was then handed to Holly who equally struggled to get the words out.

ITV

They soon realised that it was the word “tidy” rather than “pantry” that was causing so many giggles Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby crack up when promo goes wrong Assuming that it was the word “pantry” which was causing the giggles, the team swapped it for house, but between F-bombs and crying with laughter Holly realised that the issue was with the word “tidy.”

After opting to go with a much safer, but less catchy “organised house” instead, it remains to be seen if the pair will be able to get through Wednesday’s show and keep straight faces when the segment rolls in...

